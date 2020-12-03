news

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers fall 89 percent compared to November 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Travelers at Tallinn Airport.
Travelers at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In November the volume of passengers using Tallinn Airport was 11 percent of the total in November 2019 as coronavirus continues to disrupt international travel. In total, 25,948 people transitted the airport.

Commercial manager of Tallinn Airport Eero Pärgmäe said the low number of air passengers clearly shows that people are taking care of their health.

"Today, the message of the Government of the Republic has been clear - travel should be avoided or done only when absolutely necessary, we can see people's responsible behavior," he said, adding news about the coronavirus vaccine is good news.

Pärgmäe said airlines are still very cooperative and are waiting for a new opportunity to continue routes which have been suspended due to the coronavirus.   

Regular flights took place in November on two domestic and 12 international routes, most of them on Frankfurt and Helsinki routes. Seven airlines continued to operate scheduled flights, the largest of which Air Baltic was used by 30 percent of passengers in November. 

In November, 1,520 flights took place at Tallinn Airport, an average of 51 landings and departures per day, which is 45 percent of the previous year's level.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

