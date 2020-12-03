Helme: FIU director candidate not my preference, new competition launched

Estonia Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said at the government press conference on Thursday the person selected in the framework of the first competition for the position of director general of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) was not his preference and that he has announced a new competition.

"It is true that there was a competition for the position of the head of the FIU. The person selected was not my preference. And I announced a new contest," Helme said when asked whether he has personally blocked Matis Maeker's appointment as head of the FIU.

The Financial Intelligence Unit, which is currently operating under the Police and Border Guard Board, will be established as an independent governmental authority in the Finance Ministry's area of government from January 1, 2021.

At the beginning of September this year, the first public competition for the position of head of the FIU was announced, and by the end of October, three candidates had been selected.

According to the Government Office, the civil service committee for the selection of top managers should have met the three candidates who made it to the last round then, after which the candidate or candidates were presented for appointment to the minister of finance.

However, a new director general of the FIU was not appointed and the state secretary in late November announced a new public competition for the position of the director general of the FIU.

--

