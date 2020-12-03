news

Helme: FIU director candidate not my preference, new competition launched ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Martin Helme watching over the Riigikogu cabinet hall from a balcony.
Martin Helme watching over the Riigikogu cabinet hall from a balcony. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said at the government press conference on Thursday the person selected in the framework of the first competition for the position of director general of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) was not his preference and that he has announced a new competition.

"It is true that there was a competition for the position of the head of the FIU. The person selected was not my preference. And I announced a new contest," Helme said when asked whether he has personally blocked Matis Maeker's appointment as head of the FIU.

The Financial Intelligence Unit, which is currently operating under the Police and Border Guard Board, will be established as an independent governmental authority in the Finance Ministry's area of government from January 1, 2021.

At the beginning of September this year, the first public competition for the position of head of the FIU was announced, and by the end of October, three candidates had been selected.

According to the Government Office, the civil service committee for the selection of top managers should have met the three candidates who made it to the last round then, after which the candidate or candidates were presented for appointment to the minister of finance.

However, a new director general of the FIU was not appointed and the state secretary in late November announced a new public competition for the position of the director general of the FIU.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:52

Most of high-speed internet connection measure's budget left untapped

20:26

Startup Salv raises €1.5 million, expands anti-money laundering pilot

20:09

Former MEP Indrek Tarand joins ICDS

19:31

Helme: FIU director candidate not my preference, new competition launched

19:08

PÖFF audience award shared by two Estonian movies

18:29

Kaido Padar to lead Transportation Administration

18:02

Lauri Hussar: Continued rise of Estonia 200 no accident

17:33

Parcel robot firm Cleveron applies for €30-million KredEx loan

17:15

Shopping center manager: Restrictions better than closures

17:03

KredEx boss: Audit office report overlooks key aspects

16:04

Estonia supports UNHCR with €200,000 and digitalization advice

15:44

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers fall 89 percent compared to November 2019

15:16

ERM appealing to change nearby commercial land to state-owned property

15:04

Audit office: One billion in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly

14:43

Health Board: 451 new coronavirus cases, one death Updated

14:27

Finnish independence day to be marked in Tartu

13:53

Estonia to sell Ireland €37.5 million worth of statistical energy

13:27

Thursday's Kontiolahti stage will see Estonians in sprint competition

13:06

New restrictions: Opening hours reduced, store occupancy rates limited

13:01

Estonian company acquires largest data center in Baltics

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: