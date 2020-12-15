Tartu nominated for environment and climate award ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Smart Bikes in Tartu.
Smart Bikes in Tartu. Source: Mana Kaasik.
news

Tartu's "success story" at reducing car traffic, noise and air pollution in the city center has been nominated for an international award at the Green Destinations Stories Awards.

In October, Tartu entered the Sustainable TOP 100 Destinations list of the international sustainable tourism development organization Green Destinations. It submitted its success story of city buses running on Estonian green gas and the city's Smart Bike Share.

The city has now been nominated for the Environment & Climate Award in the Environment & Climate category which will be announced at the international tourism fair ITB Berlin.

Marketing Manager for the City of Tartu Helen Kalberg said the nomination of the successful Smart Bike Share programme and buses operating on gas shows that Tartu has set its operational focuses correctly.

"Sustainable tourism is important not only for tourists but also for city dwellers, and we want to offer an ever-increasing number of diverse opportunities to experience Tartu as a sustainable tourism destination," said Kalberg.

The participation of Estonian destinations in the Green Destinations programme is financed by the European Regional Development Fund and the programme is being coordinated by Enterprise Estonia.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

