11 proposals shortlisted for next nationally important funded project

A design for Pärnu Art Gallery.
A design for Pärnu Art Gallery. Source: Pärnu linnavalitsuse taotlus
The Culture Committee of the Riigikogu has identified 11 proposals for cultural buildings of national importance from which the final choice will be selected in the next six months. Funding will come from the Cultural Endowment.

The 11 proposals are: the Anu Raud Center, the Arvo Pärt Music Hall, the Heliorg Concert Hall, the Kahn Center, the Narva Kreenholm Cultural Manufacturing Quarter, the Pärnu Art Gallery, the extension of the current National Opera Building, Saaremaa Museum, Tallinn Film City, Tartu Cultural Center and Science and Technology Center NOBEL.

Chairman of the Culture Committee Aadu Must said that the number and versatility of submitted proposals was very gratifying and it had been very difficult to make a selection. 

He also highlighted that it is important to support regional balance and cultural life outside the capital: "We want to use cultural capital to boost cultural buildings that bring together different cultural fields and foster cross-sectoral cooperation."

Vice-President of the Commission Heidy Purga said the proposals submitted were very diverse and undoubtedly important but that the amount of funding is limited.

The commission will now analyze the proposals focusing on their cost, maintenance and sustainability. The Riigikogu will select the winning project on the proposal of the committee.

The Cultural Endowment (Eesti kuultukapitaal) supports the arts, folk culture, physical fitness and sport and the construction and renovation of cultural buildings. Its funding comes from alcohol and gambling taxes as well as private donations. 

Kumu, the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater have all be built with money from the endowment.

Editor: Helen Wright

