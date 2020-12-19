President appoints new first-tier judges ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid appoints new judges.
Open gallery
6 photos
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday appointed four new first-tier judges who will start work at Pärnu and Tartu county courts.

Judges Triin Niinemets, Margit Vutt and Kristina Domaškina will start at Tartu County Court and Kadri Mälberg at Pärnub County Court.

The judges were presented by chairman of the Supreme Court of Estonia Villu Kõve and took the judge's oath of office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:36

Estonian minehunter Admiral Cowan arrives at home port

13:39

Study: Only 60 pct of Estonians willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19

12:34

Health Board: 561 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Updated

12:30

Foreign minister: Brexit brings important travel and trade changes

10:33

Police: Almost 90 percent of Ida-Viru residents wearing masks in public

09:27

President appoints new first-tier judges

18.12

Tallinn to temporarily suspend subscription to PBK's Russian programs

18.12

Lithuania's average wage rises above Estonia's

18.12

Tanel Kangert and Janika Lõiv chosen as cyclists of the year

18.12

Harju County local municipalities want to get a part of speeding fines

18.12

Environment minister: Dismissed forestry committee not compromise-oriented

18.12

Safety authorities: M/S Estonia ferry sinking needs further investigation

18.12

Meteorologist: We'll have to celebrate Christmas without snow

18.12

From the casino to the tax and customs board: New director revealed

18.12

Tallinn and Tartu city councils endorse budgets for 2021

18.12

Number of elderly coronavirus patients in hospitals has risen

18.12

Narva Hospital's head of intensive care department dies from coronavirus Updated

18.12

First influenza case of winter season registered in Estonia

18.12

Health Board: 654 new coronavirus cases, four deaths Updated

18.12

Estonia's all-time best male tennis player Jürgen Zopp retires

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: