President appoints new first-tier judges

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday appointed four new first-tier judges who will start work at Pärnu and Tartu county courts.

Judges Triin Niinemets, Margit Vutt and Kristina Domaškina will start at Tartu County Court and Kadri Mälberg at Pärnub County Court.

The judges were presented by chairman of the Supreme Court of Estonia Villu Kõve and took the judge's oath of office.

