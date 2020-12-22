Swedbank: Declining interest in withdrawing second pillar pension savings ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Swedbank.
Swedbank. Source: ERR
News

The number of people who say they will keep saving, rather than withdraw their money, after pension reforms come into effect in the new year is increasing, a survey conducted on behalf of Swedbank has found.

"In the findings of the survey by Kantar Emor we can see a clear trend that as the pension reform is drawing nearer, the share of people who are planning to go on saving has been continuously increasing and the numbers of those who have decided to withdraw their money have declined. This demonstrates that people who are better-informed decide to go on saving," Jarno Edur, head of pension and investment products at Swedbank Estonia, said in a press release.

Edur pointed out that those who withdraw their money will lose the possibility to accumulate money under the 2+4 scheme into their pension fund account for 10 years.

"It seems that people are getting this message too. They understand that, withdrawing money and investing it on their own, yields of 200 percent are not easily possible," he said. 

The survey taken by pollster Kantar Emor in December shows that only 19 percent of respondents are planning to withdraw their money from the mandtory second pillar, while another 4 percent intend to start investing themselves via an investment account. 

As recently as in August of this year, 26 percent of respondents were sure they would withdraw their money and 8 percent had set their sights on an investment account.

"The pension reform makes using the money of the second pillar more flexible, and this definitely is positive for those saving for pension. Many clients are also waiting for the possibilities related to the investment account to become clear in spring. The possibility to withdraw one's pension money, however, is the last resort, which our people, fortunately, are not rushing to use now," Edur added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

Health Board comms chief asked to resign after criticizing vaccine plan Updated

17:08

Linnamäe power station demolition halted, now protected zone

16:45

Hospitals predict patient capacity, staffing problems by start of 2021

16:14

Supreme Court: Theater missing out on COVID-19 state aid unconstitutional

15:46

University of Tartu: COVID-19 rates remain high, signs of stabilization

15:28

Health Board: 567 new cases of coronavirus, six deaths Updated

15:09

Culture recommendations: December 21-27

14:02

President's office confirms no guests at independence day 2021 events

13:17

Swedbank: Declining interest in withdrawing second pillar pension savings

12:53

Kiik: Government discussing new coronavirus restrictions

12:29

NATO battlegroup commanders: Successful year despite COVID-19 challenges

11:52

Parcel deliveries between Estonia, UK suspended until new year

10:33

Estonian Railways wants to electrify track between Tallinn, St Petersburg

09:59

Outgoing Danish NATO contingent presented with mission medals

09:16

Health Board issues Christmas advice to help reduce coronavirus

21.12

Tallinn pensioners get pension supplement boost

21.12

Food processing firms getting over half-a-million euros in state support

21.12

Coronavirus round-up: December 14-20

21.12

Gallery: NyxAir takes off on Tallinn-Kuressaare route

21.12

Gallery: Dave Benton gives final Christmas concert in Tallinn church

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: