Nõmme center to see apartment house developments

Construction.
Construction. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Several new apartment houses are planned for the center of Nõmme, a residential district a little outside Tallinn. Some developers have already started with their construction. For example, a house is to be built at the beginning of Idakaare street and the former police academy is going to be demolished.

Architect a the Nõmme district government, Kristel Ausing, told ERR that five new apartment buildings will be built to the Nõmme center.

"It seems that somewhat of a boom has appeared. Nõmme's center hasn't had any developments for a long time and now things are happening," Ausing said.

Merko Ehitus Eesti is reconstructing the Pärnu road 328 building and will demolish the old police academy, in place of which an extension will be built. At the Nõmme 328 development project, 38 apartments and six commercial spaces will be built.

Merko Ehitus' communications manager Kätlik Kaasik told ERR that the company hasn't started with building yet and currently, contacts of all those interested are being collected.

There will be smaller apartment buildings added as well

Eco Advise Real Estate will be building a smaller apartment building with five apartments. The development is called Vana-Nõmme residents.

Ausing explained that there will be two apartment houses built behind the Von Glehn Theatre in the center. The development is called Kesknõmme Kodud and Oma Ehitaja Association will be managing the building of it.

Sales manager of the company, Jana Marus, told ERR that per two houses, they will have 22 apartments.

"Construction work will probably start in summer, the houses will be ready by next summer or autumn," Marus explained.

Marus said that the interest is high, some of the apartments have already been sold and some apartments booked.

Development of Nõmme Kodud is managed by Ltd. Pinered. There are nine apartments and five commercial spaces planned.

According to the general plan, both residential, commercial and production spaces are permitted to be built in the center

According to the Nõmme district government's general land-use plan, the center is a mixed construction area. Living spaces, state and local government buildings, trading and service companies, commercial spaces, cultural and sports facilities can be constructed in this area.

The general plan was accepted in 2017.

In addition, this year, the Nõmme junction will be reconstructed.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Nõmme center to see apartment house developments

