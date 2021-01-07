Reform leader: Riigikogu committee seriously out of line on marriage bill

Chair of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas said that during the exceptional meeting of the Committee of Constitutional Affairs on the marriage referendum bill, the right to ask questions and debate have been taken away from the members of Riigikogu. Kallas added that her party's MPs will submit a protest on the matter to the Board of the Riigikogu.

The opposition made 9,400 amendment proposal to the marriage referendum bill, but the chairman of the committee Anti Poolaments (EKRE) said Wednesday evening that the bill could go ahead for its second reading without all the amendments being discussed.

"What is taking place, is a severe violation of law. MPs can't ask questions, debate. Reform Party MPs are definitely protesting to the board," Kallas told ERR Thursday.

Kallas added a photo of the head of the committee, Anti Poolamets, sitting in front of an electronic display, which Kallas said was a time-keeping device which was in fact against the law.

"The sign is a creation by the head of the committee which counts time on how long a member of the Riigikogu can talk. This is against the law," Kallas said (see photo).

Anti Poolamets and the timer, planned for use in MP proposals floor time for the marriage referendum debate. Source: Social Media

Anti Poolamets said that it will help to ensure a better work performance of the parliament.

The committee decided on Wednesday, January 6, that the committee won't discuss the 9,400 amendment proposals. Even though, according to the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules Act, all MPs have a right to come in front of the committee and present proposals, the committee decided that each presenter will have five minutes.

--

