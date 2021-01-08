Opposition's protest will likely reach Riigikogu main hall for discussion ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The riigikogu sitting on Monday, December 14, where the marriage referendum bill passed its first reading.
The riigikogu sitting on Monday, December 14, where the marriage referendum bill passed its first reading. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu will likely decide on what to do with the opposition's protests regarding amendments to the marriage referendum bill and the following discussion in the constitutional committee in Toompea Castle's main Session hall on Wednesday.

Both parliamentary opposition parties - Reform and Social Democratic Party (SDE) - have presented a protest to the Riigikogu board. Both parties have inquired for an explanation on what basis the constitutional committee chairman was allowed to arrange an virtual meeting instead of a physical sitting.

Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) said arranging a virtual meeting was completely justified: "There is no other way to stuff a Riigikogu member's mouth. You cannot call the police, cannot call security to remove them from the room - a Riigikogu envoy is untouchable. It only leaves the option of conducting the sitting virtually and if someone violates the order, you can turn their microphone off."

Põlluaas said it is doubtful if any of the opposition's 9,400 amendments to the marriage referendum bill are worthy of discussion at all.

"It is quite odd if MPs present protests over their amendments of allowing women to eat before men or if we should ban sunglasses, as Yoko Alender (Reform) and Erkki Keldo (Reform) have. Do they deserve an in-depth discussion? I think the constitutional commitee's decision to allocate time for presentations for the amendments is completely justified," the Riigikogu chairman said.

Põlluaas added that the protests will be discussed at a Riigikogu board meeting on Tuesday.

Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa), the Riigikogu's first deputy chairman, said he thinks reaching a consensus is impossible: "The board's experience has largely been that the board will look at the Riigikogu as a whole and in very rare cases, where it divides into a coalition and opposition," Seeder said.

Riigikogu's Reform Party deputy chairman Siim Kallas is skeptical of reaching a consensus as well: "We have succeeded in reaching a consensus in these questions quite rarely."

If the Riigikogu's board does not reach a consensus on the topic of protests, Põlluaas said it will be put to a Riigikogu vote on Wednesday, before the second reading of the marriage referendum bill.

Constitutional committee member Hanno Pevkur said that if Reform's protests are not upheld, the political group can turn to constitutional surveillance and the Chancellor of Justice, if necessary.

"The Supreme Court will decide if proceedings are initiated. If this road roller continues, reaches the Session hall and the main hall will make a [negative] decision, we will turn to the justice chancellor for an assessment if the procedure has been legal or not. And if the procedure has not been legal, then the justice chancellor has the right to turn to the constitutional surveillance of the Riigikogu for a violation of procedure norms," Pevkur said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:01

Labor inspectorate: Nearly 20 percent fall in workplace accidents in 2020

19:32

Coronavirus map: Estonia's covid rate almost 10 times higher than Finland

19:04

Video: 12 strikes nominated for best goal of Premium League season

18:40

Development project at Niguliste Church will allow public access to tower

18:26

Danish NATO personnel say farewell to Tapa for the time being

17:59

Tallinn fuel prices highest in Baltic states

17:31

Opposition's protest will likely reach Riigikogu main hall for discussion

17:01

Constitutional committee co-chair steps down to remove Poolamets as chair

16:39

First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due in Estonia next week

16:35

'The Last Ones' selected best film of 2020 by Film Journalists' Association

16:11

Anti-propaganda portal: COVID-19 Facebook misinformation on the rise

16:06

Tallinn Christmas trees will be recycled to create heat

15:42

Jõks: Situation in Riigikogu should be solved with political agreement

15:19

Minister: State does not need to support Nordica any further

15:01

Government to confirm new covid testing rules for arrivals on Tuesday

14:42

Denmark drops money laundering charges against six Danske Bank suspects

14:12

Kelly Sildaru reaches finals in Freeski World Cup event in Austria

13:48

Statistics: Port of Tallinn cargo flows reached five-year high in 2020

13:31

Regional daily: Rakvere Hospital council members received vaccines

13:12

Constitutional committee MPs ditch e-meeting, surprise Poolamets in person

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: