President criticizes coalition, opposition behavior over referendum ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
news

President Kersti Kaljulaid said several of the opposition's amendments to the draft resolution on holding a referendum on the definition of marriage, which have received attention in recent days, as well as the behavior of the coalition to impose its will are inappropriate, Postimees reported on Monday.

Kaljulaid has been pressured by several coalition politicians to unequivocally condemn the opposition Reform Party's amendments to ask, among other things, in a referendum whether life would be better in Estonia if we belonged to the Russian Federation and whether Saaremaa should be ceded to Latvia.

"The head of state is, of course, closely monitoring what is going on in the parliament and is constantly in contact with various political forces and constitutional institutions," public relations advisor to the president Taavi Linnamäe told Postimees.

Kaljulaid said: "The proposals referred to, as well as many other proposals made by the opposition, are, of course, inappropriate and also damage the image of our country, because it is too optimistic to hope that the whole world will delve into the political 'games' of our parliament."

She added: "Likewise, a number of steps taken by the coalition to impose its will and limit the opposition's opportunities to have a say are also inappropriate and legally questionable."

The president has arranged a meeting with party leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday morning to discuss these issues.

Chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Minister of Finance Martin Helme has promised not to attend the meeting with the president.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:06

Gallery: New SDE politician takes oath in Riigikogu

18:37

President criticizes coalition, opposition behavior over referendum

18:14

Lasnamäe, Haabersti and Kose have Harju County's highest infection rates

17:43

Opinion: Donald Trump and conspiracy theories

17:07

Fewer DUI drivers caught in Estonia in 2020

16:41

Urmas Viilma: A time-out and Riigikogu confidence vote

16:04

Greens received €7,456 in donations and membership fees

15:43

Presidential elections to take place between August 10 - September 29

15:26

Gallery: Tallinn zoo animals enjoy snow and Christmas trees

15:00

Women's national hockey team hoping on financial help from supporters

14:47

Estonian Weather Service issues level two warning

14:36

Gallery: Snow cannon shower in Ida-Viru County

14:09

Rait Maruste: Obstructionism and the rule of law

13:41

Police has checked backgrounds of 90 percent of gun owners

13:14

Survey: 64 percent believe marriage should stay between man and woman

13:05

Estonia not planning to buy additional doses of Moderna vaccine

12:39

Last-gasp goal gives Estonia aggregate win over Bosnia

12:13

Tartu's St Mary's Church to receive new tower

11:47

President went on Swiss ski trip at end of 2020

11:17

Statistics: Number of accommodated tourists fell by half in November

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: