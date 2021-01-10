Head of the opposition Reform Party Kaja Kallas wrote on social media that opposition MPs must be allowed to speak at Sunday's Riigikogu Constitutional Committee sitting.

Kallas wrote that opposition MPs left the Saturday sitting because they were not allowed to speak. According to Kallas, only committee chair Anti Poolamets (EKRE) and other members of the coalition were given the floor.

"If the committee chairman aims to continue steering Estonia into a new silent era with support from Center Party and Isamaa votes today (Sunday – ed.), opposition MPs see no point in participating in the sitting. Therefore, we demand either the physical presence of MPs or a digital format that makes no hindrances," Kallas said.

The head of the opposition leader said that limiting the professional capacity of delegates and not giving them a chance to speak is contrary to democratic order.

"Muzzling of the opposition that we saw yesterday is unprecedented and unacceptable in re-independent Estonia. Isamaa and Center are helping create a precedent that could prove very costly down the line," she wrote.

Kallas said that former Riigikogu speaker, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and current Vice President of the Riigikogu Helir Valdor-Seeder (Isamaa) should voice their opinion of the situation.

Sitting to be held in person

If the Saturday sitting of the Constitutional Committee was held virtually, MPs are expected to convene on Toompea Hill for a physical sitting on Sunday.

The sitting on Saturday saw recent committee chair and deputy chair reelected. The opposition descibed as unecceptable the conduct of committee chairman not to allow opposition MPs to speak by switching off their microphones.

