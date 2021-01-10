Speaker: Opposition dismantling constitutional order

President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) finds that opposition parties have set about dismantling the constitutional order in Estonia and jeopardized the country's sovereignty.

"Opposition parties have set about dismantling the constitutional order with their furious obstruction of the marriage referendum and are even threatening our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Põlluaas wrote on social media.

The speaker pointed out that Reform Party MPs Urmas Kruuse, Jüri Jaanson and Ants Laaneots (in their amendment proposal) wanted to put up for referendum the question of whether life in Estonia would be better if the country belonged to the Russian Federation. The president of the Riigikogu said it constitutes a proposal of giving control of Estonia to Russia.

"Valdo Randpere and Jüri Jaanson also proposed surrendering Saaremaa to Latvia. The Estonian Constitution decrees that Estonia is a free and sovereign country the independence of which is perpetual and unalienable and its territory undividable. The proposals are clearly aimed against Estonia's sovereignty, constitutional order and territorial integrity and qualify as treason according to the Penal Code, irrespective of whether they were ultimately withdrawn following pressure from the coalition or not," Põlluaas added.

Because the proposals were approved by the Reform Party, Põlluaas said it is worth considering whether the diagnosis of unconstitutional action can be applied to the entire party.

"It is clear this must not stand. It is not a joke. The opposition's unprecedented proposals have reached the Russian media," he wrote.

The Riigikogu speaker urged the Reform Party to take responsibility and issue an apology. "Chairman Kaja Kallas and Urmas Kruuse's buffoonish justifications are not enough and other authors of proposals have remained conspicuously silent," the speaker wrote.

Põlluaas finds that such statements constitute a violation of an MP's oath of office.

"It is only natural for all MPs who have violated the said oath to take responsibility for their actions and resign. They conduct is unforgivable and there is no excuse," he said.

