Fewer than 50 people sought asylum in Estonia in 2020

Approximately 50 people applied for asylum in Estonia in 2020, while twice as many applications were submitted the year before.

Last year, a total of 49 people applied for international protection in Estonia, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board told BNS. Of the applicants, 15 were citizens of Russia, six were Syrian nationals and four citizens of Tajikistan.

In 2019, the number of applications for international protection in Estonia was 104, of which 32 were submitted by Russian nationals, 21 by Turkish citizens and five by Syrian nationals.

Last year, the Police and Border Guard Board granted refugee status to 22 people, while additional protection was granted to four applicants and the asylum applications of 49 people were rejected.

In 2019, the number of people granted refugee status was 38 and additional protection was granted to five people. Altogether 46 asylum applications were rejected.

--

