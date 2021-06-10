Survey: Some improvements in displaced persons' conditions in Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Cover of welcome guide for displaced persons arriving in Estonia, published in 2015. Source: (International Organization for Migration)
News

Displaced persons resident in Estonia have, despite facing many issues, experienced fewer challenges than their contemporaries in Latvia and Lithuania, according to a recent survey, though all three countries have made a lot of progress in recent years, the survey found.

"Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, young asylum countries, have come a long way in establishing integration practices which enable refugees and host communities to thrive together," said Henrik M. Nordentoft, the Nordic and Baltic countries' United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative.

"This progress should inspire and motivate further initiatives, leading to welcoming societies for refugees and all citizens," he added.

Fifty-two percent of respondents, all displaced persons resident in Estonia agreed with the statement that public attitudes towards their demographic are generally welcoming, though as high a figure as 80 percent felt that social benefits are provided within a sufficient time-frame.

However, notwithstanding progress made in Estonia and the other two Baltic States, there is room for improvement regarding integration (rarely a clearly defined term in Estonia in any case and conflated with both acculturation at one end of the spectrum and assimilation at the other – ed.), and also areas such as employment, housing and the overall atmosphere, which often received more negative feedback than positive.

These challenges will need to be addressed to enable refugees to use their resilience, determination and resourcefulness to contribute to their local communities and economies, the UNHCR said.

On the whole, however, all three countries have, compared with the years 2013-2016, made efforts to improve things and adopted and implemented important targeted policies and measures to strengthen the integration of displaced persons. 

The survey, undertaken by UNHCR's Representation for the Nordic and Baltic Countries and partners, polled displaced persons from more than 20 countries of origin on their experience with integration in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, BNS reports.

The survey provides first-hand insights into the lives of refugees and their experience with the arrival in a new country and their efforts to establish a new life and become members of the local communities.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:16

Survey: Some improvements in displaced persons' conditions in Estonia

17:48

Gallery: Riigikogu hangs portrait of Henn Põlluaas in speakers' gallery

17:22

Contagious avian influenza virus found Tallinn Zoo bird

16:49

Tallinn removes pipe barriers from city streets

16:21

Epp Mäe on form in final pre-olympics tournament

15:50

Bank of Estonia issuing €2 coin for Finno-Ugric peoples

15:29

Partial solar eclipse seen in Estonia

15:21

AstraZeneca, Janssen will not be used for next vaccination cycle

15:03

Government approves easing of covid-19 restrictions from June 11

14:49

Injury puts javelin thrower Kirt out of Tokyo games

14:23

Lauri Kaunissaare becomes culture ministry theater advisor

13:53

Finance ministry sends billion-dollar recovery plan for approval

13:20

Foreign minister to European Commission: Finland entry regime unduly harsh

12:24

Estonia's foreign trade has returned to pre-crisis level

11:47

Mayor of Tallinn: Tallinn Hospital needs to come

11:22

Daily: Where is the foreign minister and what is she doing?

10:51

Estonia launches EU digital coronavirus certificates

10:27

Health Board: 54 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, one death

10:26

YLE: Finland may announce changes to work commuting entry regime next week

09:58

Foreign minister: France continues to be major strategic ally for Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: