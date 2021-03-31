Estonia pledges €1.3 million for humanitarian aid in Syria

Estonia will give €1.3 million in humanitarian aid to Syria, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) pledged at a video conference on Tuesday.

"The situation in Syria remains extremely bad – people suffer from widespread violence; thousands of people are detained or missing; homes destroyed; chemical weapons used by the Syrian regime against its own people, most children have never lived a day without war," Liimets said.

Yesterday, the humanitarian situation in Syria was discussed at the UN Security Council.

13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in the Syrian conflict. More than half of the population has been forced to leave their homes. There are 7 million internally displaced people, and 6.6 million people are living in exile in neighbouring Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq.

The aid will go towards mitigating the humanitarian situation of the internally displaced people and supporting refugees in neighbouring countries, both through the projects of Estonian NGO Mondo and the Estonian Refugee Council, as well as through the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN humanitarian aid organisations.

Estonia has so far donated €11 million in humanitarian aid to Syria.

--

