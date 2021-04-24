Estonia allocates €500,000 for humanitarian aid projects in Ukraine

Estonia will spend €500,000 on improving the education facilities of internally displaced people and on humanitarian aid for conflict victims in Ukraine.

€177,994 will be allocated to the expansion of NGO Mondo's digital capabilities program to the schools in Ukraine's crisis-affected regions and the provision of psychosocial assistance to the crisis victims in the Luhansk Oblast. The project aims at reducing the education gap in the crisis-affected region and help reduce the emotional distress of internally displaced people in Ukraine and the residents of Luhansk Oblast.

€175,258 will be given to the Estonian Refugee Council to provide humanitarian aid to settlements near the frontline in eastern Ukraine. Under the project, children affected by the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine will be supported with school supplies and school preparation subsidies, and households of vulnerable groups near the line of contact will receive assistance for preparing for winter and agricultural subsidies in the spring. Elderly people living near the frontline will also be supported with essential sanitary products. Estonia is allocating

€150,000 will be awarded to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre to secure contemporary furnishings and fittings for 16 schools and children's facilities in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

"Ukraine has been a priority country in Estonia's development cooperation since 2006. We will continue to support Ukraine to help people who have suffered the most in the conflict, which is already in its seventh year. In an increasingly complicated situation it is crucial to help children and vulnerable people living in conflict areas, which is why these issues are at the focus of the projects that received support," Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said.

This year, Estonia plans to support Ukraine with a total of €2.4 million, with €1.4 million earmarked for bilateral development cooperation and €1 million for bilateral humanitarian assistance.

The budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs includes €11.6 million for development cooperation and humanitarian aid activities of Estonia and Ukraine between 2020 and 2023.

