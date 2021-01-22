Lasnamäe mulling moving social center to T1 Mall of Tallinn

Lasnamäe's social center building may temporarily move to T1 mall while a new one is built.

The social center currently located on Killustiku Street needs to relocated for about a year but as the city does not have any free space, managers are turning to malls for help, Lasnamäe district elder Vladimir Svet said.

"At the moment we don't know if T1 has something to offer, something we would be interested in. They showed us some rooms and will send us the map of the building," Svet said.

Svet said that they will also ask Sikupilli and Ülemiste malls.

Svet mentioned Western Europe as an example where institutions offering social services are also housed inside malls. Viimsi municipality also has a library inside a mall.

"And if we're already looking for new rooms for social centers, then why not try something like this," Svet said.

The plan is to move the social center's daycare center for the elderly to a mall.

