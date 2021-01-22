Tänak finishes opening day of WRC season in the lead ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja (Hyundai).
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja (Hyundai). Source: Hyundai Motorsport
The World Rally Championship (WRC) season began on Thursday with a round in Monte Carlo. Estonian pair Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) took both of the stages on the opening day, finishing with a 3.3 second lead ahead of second-place Kalle Rovanperä/Jonne Halttunen (Toyota)

Tänak started the season well, coming in fastest in the two stages to begin WRC Monte Carlo, beating Rovanperä by 3 and 0.3 seconds, respectively. Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is third, behind by 8.5 seconds, followed by Tänak's Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville (+16.0 seconds).

The opening day of the season did not end well for M-Sport's team, as Finnish driver Teemu Suninen finished his solid opening day with a huge crash and is out of the rally. Seven-time world champ Sebastien Ogier was in a struggle with his car's brakes and begins the second day behind Tänak by 16.9 seconds.

WRC Monte Carlo's standings after the first day. Source: EWRC-results.com

Tänak also gave a few comments to WRC's live coverage: "It seemed like Monte Carlo was off to a good start - I have never started in daylight here before and conditions seemed stable."

"In the end, the first stage was not very bad, but the second, with its muddy sections, was very demanding and offered many surprises. In general, the car was much more stable than last year and the feedback from the machine was better. The new Pirelli tires have good traction in wet conditions, but if the tire ends up on mud or gravel, it is a different story. It is something we have to learn and experience. The most difficult part of the rally is still to come, we must continue," the 2019 world champion noted.

Remaining schedule for WRC Monte Carlo:

Friday, January 22:

SS3 Aspremont - La Batie-des-Fonts 1 (19,61 km) 7.10 a.m.
SS4 Chalancon - Gumiane 1 (21,62 km) 8.28 a.m.
SS5 Montauban-sur-l'Ouveze - Villebois-les-Pins 1 (22,24 km) 10.01 a.m.
Service break
SS6 Aspremont - La Batie-des-Fonts 2 (19,61 km) 1.17 p.m.
SS7 Chalancon - Gumiane 2 (21,62 km) 2.38 p.m.

Saturday, January 23:

SS9 La Breole - Selonnet 1 (18,31 km) 7.30 a.m.
SS10 Saint-Clement - Freissinieres (20,48 km) 9.18 a.m.
Service break
SS11 La Breole - Selonnet 2 (18,31 km) 1.08 p.m.

Sunday, January 24:

SS12 Puget-Theniers - La Penne 1 (12,93 km) 9.30 a.m.
SS13 Brianconnet - Entrevaux 1 (14,31 km) 11.08 a.m.
SS14 Puget-Theniers - La Penne 2 (12,93 km) 11.45 a.m.
SS15 Brianconnet - Entrevaux 2 (punktikatse, 14,31 km) 1.18 p.m.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

