The World Rally Championship (WRC) season began on Thursday with a round in Monte Carlo. Estonian pair Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) took both of the stages on the opening day, but dropped down to third (+24.8) at the mid-day service break on Friday.

Friday's action began in the early morning, the dark and cold conditions proving a tough challenge to open the season for all drivers. Seven-time world champ Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) however hit the road well, jumping from his fifth place after Thursday to first after five stages.

Ogier is followed by Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota), back 11.3 seconds from the first-place Frenchman. Tänak is in third, 24.8 seconds back, heading into the lunch-time service break after Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) got off to a slow start on Friday.

Tänak told WRC after the fifth stage: "We are having some kinds of surprises and I am not very happy with that. So and so."

He added: "I cannot say I am not trying, I am. There are moments in some places that we cannot expect. This proves that you never know what can happen. You can never be 100 percent certain. In places, the conditions are consistent, but then traction changes again and these places are hard to understand."

There was a turn on the fifth stage, where Tänak nearly went out. "It was not a small moment at all, I did not enjoy it! When entering the turn, I saw out of my side window, that is not how you drive on asphalt," Tänak said.

Overall WRC Monte Carlo standings after five stages. Source: EWRC-results.com

The opening round of the WRC season will continue after a service break shorter than usual, as coronavirus restrictions in France regulate that the drivers must be back in their hotel rooms by 6 p.m. local time. The rally will continue at 1.17 p.m. Estonian time.

Thursday, January 21

Tänak started the season well, coming in fastest in the two stages to begin WRC Monte Carlo, beating Rovanperä by 3 and 0.3 seconds, respectively. Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is third, behind by 8.5 seconds, followed by Tänak's Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville (+16.0 seconds).

The opening day of the season did not end well for M-Sport's team, as Finnish driver Teemu Suninen finished his solid opening day with a huge crash and is out of the rally. Ogier was in a struggle with his car's brakes and begins the second day behind Tänak by 16.9 seconds.

WRC Monte Carlo's standings after the first day. Source: EWRC-results.com

Tänak also gave a few comments to WRC's live coverage: "It seemed like Monte Carlo was off to a good start - I have never started in daylight here before and conditions seemed stable."

"In the end, the first stage was not very bad, but the second, with its muddy sections, was very demanding and offered many surprises. In general, the car was much more stable than last year and the feedback from the machine was better. The new Pirelli tires have good traction in wet conditions, but if the tire ends up on mud or gravel, it is a different story. It is something we have to learn and experience. The most difficult part of the rally is still to come, we must continue," the 2019 world champion noted.

Remaining schedule for WRC Monte Carlo:

Friday, January 22:

SS3 Aspremont - La Batie-des-Fonts 1 (19,61 km) 7.10 a.m.

SS4 Chalancon - Gumiane 1 (21,62 km) 8.28 a.m.

SS5 Montauban-sur-l'Ouveze - Villebois-les-Pins 1 (22,24 km) 10.01 a.m.

Service break

SS6 Aspremont - La Batie-des-Fonts 2 (19,61 km) 1.17 p.m.

SS7 Chalancon - Gumiane 2 (21,62 km) 2.38 p.m.

Saturday, January 23:

SS9 La Breole - Selonnet 1 (18,31 km) 7.30 a.m.

SS10 Saint-Clement - Freissinieres (20,48 km) 9.18 a.m.

Service break

SS11 La Breole - Selonnet 2 (18,31 km) 1.08 p.m.

Sunday, January 24:

SS12 Puget-Theniers - La Penne 1 (12,93 km) 9.30 a.m.

SS13 Brianconnet - Entrevaux 1 (14,31 km) 11.08 a.m.

SS14 Puget-Theniers - La Penne 2 (12,93 km) 11.45 a.m.

SS15 Brianconnet - Entrevaux 2 (punktikatse, 14,31 km) 1.18 p.m.

--

