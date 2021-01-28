Center Party support among Russian-speakers falls to record low

Support among people of other nationalities living in Estonia for the Center Party is at a record low, new polling by Turu-uuringute AS shows. Eesti 200 is the second most popular party.

The results of a new survey commissioned by ERR show, in January, 43 percent of voters of other nationalities supported the Center Party, which is still the highest level of support for any party. However, previously, up to 80 percent of people of other nationalities have supported the Center Party.

In early 2019, over 70 percent of Russian-speaking voters supported Center and over 60 percent at the beginning of 2020.

The polling shows 15 percent of respondents supported Eesti 200, which is a fall of 3 percent from December.

Support increased for EKRE, the Reform Party and the Social Democrats. Compared to December's polling, support for EKRE's rose from 4 percent to 12 percent; from 9 percent to 13 percent for Reform; and from 5 percent to 9 percent for the Social Democrats.

16 percent of respondents said they would not vote for any party, rising from 12 percent in December.

Fall in support for Center in Tallinn and Ida-Viru County.

Support in Ida-Viru County has fallen to 21 percent for the Center Party, while several months ago it was over 40 percent and firmly in first place.

This puts the party on the same level as other parties. EKRE has 22 percent support, the Social Democrats 20 percent and Reform 19 percent.

These results only reflected answers from people who can participate in the Riigikogu elections, not the local elections which more people - residents not only citizens - can participate in.

The Center Party's support has also fallen among voters in Tallinn. In December, Center and Reform were equal on 26 percent, but in January Reform's support has risen to 27 percent and Center's has fallen to 23 percent.

In Tallinn, Eesti 200 has 14 percent support and EKRE 13 percent.

