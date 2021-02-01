Swedbank Estonia net profit drops 9.8 percent in 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Swedbank. Source: ERR
News

Swedbank Estonia finished 2020 with a net profit of €178.7 million, which is 9.8 percent less than the net profit earned in 2019.

The reduction in earnings was mainly attributable to increased costs and funds to cover credit impairments, the bank said on Monday.

Lending volumes increased by 3 percent year on year. Household lending increased 4 percent, while corporate lending increased 2 percent. Deposits increased 17 percent.

In 2020, new loans in the total amount of €827 million were issued to private customers and enterprises received loans worth altogether €1.03 billion.

Net interest income rose 3 percent, largely due to increased lending volumes. Net commission income decreased 12 percent, mainly driven by a reduction in income from cards and asset management. Changes in customer behavior and lower management fees explain the decrease in income.

Net gains and losses on financial items decreased 21 percent. The decrease was largely brought on by higher unrealized losses in the asset management and insurance businesses.

Other income increased 1 percent, mainly due to higher insurance income.

Total expenses grew 7 percent, largely due to higher staff costs and expenses related to AML work and strengthening of risk and compliance functions. Investments in digital solutions continued as well.

As a result of continued economic slowdown and uncertainty during the reporting period, credit impairments increased to €12.4 million, compared to 1.9 million euros in the equivalent period in 2019.

In adherence to its dividend policy, Swedbank AS paid out €210.5 million in dividends in December 2020. Swedbank AS will pay income tax on the dividend in the amount of €28 million.

The demand for amortization exemptions was low in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the quarter, more than half of the customers of the Estonian operation of Swedbank who had been granted exemptions resumed repayments according to their previous amortization schedule.

People's interest in joining the III pension pillar grew exponentially over the last two months of 2020. During the year, more than 20,000 people joined Swedbank's III pillar funds in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:14

Swedbank Estonia net profit drops 9.8 percent in 2020

12:59

Gallery: Tallinn in Winter

12:56

Former prime minister criticized portfolios given to Center Party

12:44

Gallery: Song Festival Grounds COVID-19 testing tent collapses due to snow

12:32

Court to consider releasing businessman Hillar Teder from custody

12:10

Gallery: Eva-Lotta Kiibus crowned Estonian champion

11:51

Tallinn University to elect new rector on Monday

11:23

Unions want priority vaccination for teachers

10:49

Unemployment Insurance Fund's subsidy meant for more than wage compensation

10:46

Health Board: 367 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

10:30

Hospitals concerned by staff refusing COVID-19 vaccinations

10:06

Estonian MEP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

09:45

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents enjoying the cold weather

09:23

Reinsalu: Baltic states should set example to Europe by creating sanctions

08:53

Kanepi starts season with tough victory in Melbourne

08:27

Gallery: Protest held in Narva to support jailed Russian opposition leader

07:40

Wage support applications can be submitted from Monday Updated

07:36

New restrictions enter into force in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

31.01

Marek Reinaas: Money and wheels

31.01

Hosts of "Olukorrast riigis" condemn Annus behavior

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: