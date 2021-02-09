Tallinn animation festival to debut this August ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Festival's artistic director Priit Tender and head of festival Mari Kivi. Source: Andres Lõo
Animated film festival 'Animist Tallinn' is to take place for the first time ever this August. The new festival offers an overview of the best films of recent times, values animation as a form of art, promoting creative thinking and helps to spread animations, ERR's culture portal reports.

The epicenter of the festival is the Estonian Art Academy (EKA) in Tallinn, where the film showings, workshops, lectures and meetings with authors will take place.

"There is a significant history of animation, permanent national production support, several operating studios and international animation training [in Estonia] but, unfortunately, we haven't had a festival dedicated to animated films up to now," artistic director of the festival, Priit Tender, said.

Animist Tallinn's axis is an international competition program; the theme of the 2021 festival is animation and anthropology. In cooperation with the Department of Social Anthropology at Tallinn University, a film program is compiled and topics such as travel, concealment of identity, body and animism are discussed.

During the festival, an animation art exhibition entitled "Views of the World" will also be opened at EKA's gallery. The exhibition is curated by Gerben Schermer, long-time director of the Dutch Animated Film Festival, and Yiorgos Tsangaris, the director of the Cypriot Animated Film Festival. In addition to EKA, the festival's partner is the Kai Art Center, which is to open its cinema hall to the festival's programs.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

