Health Board: 717 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

717 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. There were six deaths.

There were 306 new cases in Harju County and of those 232 new cases were in Tallinn.

97 new cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 72 in Tartu County, 35 in Pärnu County, 31 in Järva County, 27 in Saare County, 26 in Rapla County and 23 in Võru County.

The were 18 each in Põlva, Jõgeva and Lääne-Viru counties, 11 in Viljandi County, eight in Valga County anbd four each in Lääne and Hiiu counties. Nineteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,513 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 13 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 576,1 per 100,000 inhabitants,

As of Thursday morning, 451 patients are being treated in hospital for COVID-19. Fifty-four new cases were opened in the last day.

So far, 44,486 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and 21,312 people have received two doses.

486 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

