30,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center. Source: Jassu Hertsmann / Ministry of Social Affairs.
Almost 30,000 doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Estonia this week.

On Monday, 12,870 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech arrived at the Health Board and 16,800 AstraZeneca doses will arrive by the end of the week. The shipment of AstraZeneca was initially supposed to be 2,400 doses bigger. In total, 29,670 doses will arrive in Estonia this week.

In total, 104,670 doses of vaccine have now arrived in Estonia from three manufacturers. 87,230 doses have been reserved for healthcare workers and care home workers and residents.

The Health Board currently has 17,440 vaccine doses in reserve, of which 7,260 are Pfizer/BioNTech, 2,280 Moderna and 7,900 AstraZeneca.

Ministry of Social Affairs spokesperson Eva Lehta said: "It is necessary to keep part of the stock so that people who received the first dose of vaccine can be given the second dose of vaccine on time. It must be kept in mind that stocks are constantly changing - some vaccines are in reserve, some are on their way to vaccinators and some are waiting to be used."

