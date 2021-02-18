Temperatures fell as low as -30 degrees Celsius in Estonia on Thursday morning (February 18).

The lowest air temperature reading was registered in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County at -30 at 5 a.m.

In Jõgeva and Narva -28 degrees Celsius was registered, -26 in Otepää and Väike-Maarja and -25 in Tartu, Võru, Viljandi, Mustvee and Kuusiku.

The air temperature in Türi and Valga was recorded at -24, Lääne-Nigula at -22, and -20 in Haapsalu.

At 5 a.m. the temperature in Tallinn, Pärnu, Virstu, Heltermaa was -19.

It was slightly warmer in Paldiski and Kuressaare where the temperature was -17. The warmest reading in Estonia was -7 at Sõrve at the southern tip of the island of Saaremaa.

