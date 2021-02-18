Temperature falls to -30 in Ida-Viru County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Temperatures fell as low as -30 degrees Celsius in Estonia on Thursday morning (February 18).
The lowest air temperature reading was registered in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County at -30 at 5 a.m.
In Jõgeva and Narva -28 degrees Celsius was registered, -26 in Otepää and Väike-Maarja and -25 in Tartu, Võru, Viljandi, Mustvee and Kuusiku.
The air temperature in Türi and Valga was recorded at -24, Lääne-Nigula at -22, and -20 in Haapsalu.
At 5 a.m. the temperature in Tallinn, Pärnu, Virstu, Heltermaa was -19.
It was slightly warmer in Paldiski and Kuressaare where the temperature was -17. The warmest reading in Estonia was -7 at Sõrve at the southern tip of the island of Saaremaa.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.