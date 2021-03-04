Chairmen of the political groups of the Reform, Center, Social Democratic parties made a proposal to the Riigikogu's board that the parliament moves to remote working, with the exception of March 18 when the new board of the Riigikogu is elected.

The chairman has asked for meetings to be held remotely from March 8-25.

"Considering the powerful spread of the coronavirus and deriving from the prime minister's recommendations to reduce contacts and work from home if possible, we make the proposal to hold the Riigikogu's meetings remotely," the appeal said.

The political parties' leaders point out that the gathering of 101 parliament members in the Grand Chamber next Monday would be irrational due to the high risk of infection.

They said that the exception should be made on the day of the elections to the Board of the Riigikogu on March 18, when a physical presence is required, but the election will take place sparsely.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!