Statistics: Number of job vacancies remains under 9,000

The manufacturing sector remains one of the largest employers in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
In the last quarter of 2020, there were 8,707 job vacancies in enterprises, institutions and organisations in Estonia, data from Statistics Estonia shows. The number decreased by 16 percent year on year and more than 7,000 persons left their jobs on the employer's initiative.

The total number of vacant and occupied posts was 604,046. Manufacturing, trade and education activities held the largest shares in the total number of posts. The most job vacancies were in the economic activities of manufacturing (1,186), education (1,181), and wholesale and retail trade (1,133).

Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the rate of job vacancies in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.4 percent, which is the same as in the third quarter. Of all job vacancies, 40 percent were in the public sector.

"The rate of job vacancies was highest in public administration and defence, followed by financial and insurance activities, and lowest in construction," said Tarkiainen.

The rate of job vacancies by economic activity, fourth quarter, 2019-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Most of the vacant posts were in Harju county (76 percent), including Tallinn (66 percent), followed by Tartu county (7.5 percent) and Ida-Viru county (6.3 percent). The rate of job vacancies was highest in Harju and Ida-Viru counties and lowest in Hiiu county.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, 37,503 persons were hired and 44,123 persons left work. Labour turnover, the total number of engaged and left employees, characterising the movement of labour, decreased by 31 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

"The number of employees hired as well as the number of employees who left their job were highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction. Of all the employees who left their job,7,131 persons, which is 16 percent, left on the employer's initiative," added Tarkiainen.

A note on the data

To estimate the number of occupied posts and labour turnover, Statistics Estonia uses the data of the employment register of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board. The quarterly average number of job vacancies and occupied posts is published as at the end of the month. The main representative of public interest for the statistical activity is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

