Half of citizens dissatisfied with Kallas' handling of coronavirus crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas sign the coalition agreement between their parties. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

More than half of Estonian citizens are unhappy with the way Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has handled the coronavirus crisis, compared with 38 percent who are satisfied, a new study has found.

The survey was carried out by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues and pollster Norstat and involved 500 people.

The coronavirus infection rate has been growing rapidly in Estonia since February and on March 8 the government agreed to establish restrictions similar to those enforced in spring 2020 during the emergency situation.

After the rules came into effect, the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues surveyed people's level of satisfaction with activities by the former and current prime ministers.

Respondents were asked how satisfied they are with the activities of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) in resolving the crisis caused by the coronavirus. 54 percent said they were either not satisfied at all or rather dissatisfied, whereas 38 percent said they were either rather satisfied or very satisfied. 7 percent did not have an opinion on the matter.

Participants in the survey were also asked to say, in retrospect, how satisfied they are with the activities of former prime minister Juri Ratas (Center).

In total, 60 percent reported either high or rather high levels of satisfaction, whereas 32 percent said they were either rather or very dissatisfied and 8 percent did not have an opinion on this issue.

Broken down by political party preference, 75 percent of supporters of the coalition partner Reform Party were satisfied with Kallas' activities. The score of the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) supporters was 59 percent, 41 percent for Eesti 200 and 30 percent for Isamaa supporters. The figures were lower among Center Party voters at 22 percent and 4 percent for EKRE supporters were satisfied.

The share of respondents who were satisfied with Ratas' activities was 89 percent among Center supporters, 80 percent among supporters of Isamaa, 78 percent among EKRE supporters, 64 percent among SDE supporters, 56 percent among supporters of Estonia 200 and 49 percent among Reform supporters.

The previous government, which collapsed in January, was made up of the Center, EKRE and Isamaa parties. Reform and the SDE were in opposition during this time and Eesti 200 is the most popular non-parliamentary party.

The flash survey was carried out by Norstat among 500 citizens of Estonia aged 18 and older on March 10 and 11. The statistical margin or error with said sample is +/- 4.4 percent. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Riigikogu to discuss raising age of consent next week

17:05

Kiik: 52,000 vaccine doses should arrive in Estonia in next two weeks

16:45

Specialists offering advice during mental health awareness month

16:13

Tallinn releases free Old Town audio tour

15:44

Graphic: Half of hospitalized covid patients are being treated in Tallinn

15:15

Half of citizens dissatisfied with Kallas' handling of coronavirus crisis

14:41

Gallery: Estonians across the world participate in language day test

14:14

Air Baltic to resume flights outside EU from Wednesday

13:50

Estonian Genome Center starts study to find causes of mental illness

13:13

Port of Tallinn opens rapid coronavirus testing center

12:42

Defense forces prepared to send 30 paramedics to support hospitals

12:11

Language chamber founded to preserve Kodavere dialect

11:44

Statistics Estonia and mobile network operators restart mobility analysis

11:15

Government to send supplementary budget to Riigikogu on Thursday

10:46

Health Board: 1,281 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:26

IKEA to open new store in Estonia in 2022

09:50

Doctors waiting for software update to check covid vaccinations

09:36

Tallinn distributing masks to apartment blocks with covid outbreaks

08:41

Annual Vikerraadio dictation marks Estonian language day, prizes to be won Updated

08:27

Estonia to receive 300,000 doses of Janssen coronavirus vaccine

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: