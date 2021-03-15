Kiik: 52,000 vaccine doses should arrive in Estonia in next two weeks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

.Moderna vaccine. Source: Eric Garcetti/Flickr/Creative Commons
Over 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive in Estonia in the next two weeks, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Monday. However, AstraZeneca has cut its deliveries again.

"This week, Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to deliver 14,040 doses on Monday and 2,400 AstraZeneca doses, unlikely before Friday," Kiik told ERR.

Next week it is expected that 20,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses, 10,800 Moderna doses and 4,800 from AstraZeneca will arrive. Approximately 55,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were supposed to arrive in Estonia within the next two weeks but this is not expected.

"We have had a constantly changing schedule for the AstraZeneca vaccine. The original volumes have been reduced. When these numbers fluctuate so much, it is very difficult to involve healthcare professionals as well as people in the vaccination process," Kiik said.

He said that an increase in vaccines doses is expected in March. "During January, 41,790 doses arrived in Estonia, in February this number was 89,970. According to various schedules, in March, the country is expected to receive 150,000-200,000 doses of vaccine," said Kiik.

Kiik said April delivery schedules have not yet been approved, but Pfizer-BioNTech has promised more than 100,000 doses, Moderna 100,000 and AstraZeneca 400,000 vaccine doses in the second quarter (April, May and June).

"In any case, in the spring these volumes are significantly higher," said Kiik.

On Monday, Kiik posted a picture of vaccination rates across Europe which shows Estonia is in the top five for total doses administered per 100 people.

In total, Estonia has administered 191,207 doses of coronavirus vaccine. Our World In Data said this was the equivalent of just over 14 per 100 people.

So far, 138,543 people have received the first dose of vaccine and 52,664 the second.

Editor: Helen Wright

