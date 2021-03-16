Ministry: Vaccination of education workers almost complete ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Primary school classroom in Estonia. Source: Sille Annuk/Postimees/Scanpix
As of Monday, 87 percent of workers in general education schools who want to be vaccinated have been immunized against COVID-19 with at least one vaccine dose, the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research said.

In total, this is 14,194 people.

Of kindergarten and childcare workers who wanted the vaccine, 79 percent have received the jab, spokespeople for the ministry said.

The vaccination of employees of vocational schools also began last week, and the vaccine has been administered to 9 percent of those who were interested in receiving it.

According to the national immunization plan, educators are front-line workers. Due to the limited amount of vaccine currently available, the immunization drive is carried out in stages.

The Ministry of Education and Research and the Health Insurance Fund inform the target groups in writing of the data collection phase at the start of their vaccination stage.

Professor Krista Fischer, a member of the anti-COVID-19 research council advising the government, said last week the coronavirus crisis has led to excess mortality in Estonia. 

