300 medical students offered chance to work on corona wards

A medical student. Source: ERR
300 medical students from the University of Tartu will have the opportunity to work in coronavirus wards across the country and assist hospitals with staff shortages.

Students in their sixth or final years at the university are already working in hospitals and now students in years four and five can assist in hospitals in Tallinn, Narva, Jõhvi and Rakvere.

In recent days the university has looked at students' timetables and gathered information about those who have time to help, Margus Lember, Dean of Medical Sciences at the University of Tartu, told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday. 

Hospitals across the country are experiencing shortages of nurses due to the increase in coronavirus patients admitted for treatment.

Editor: Helen Wright

