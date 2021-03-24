Estonian Literary Museum looking for new director

Estonian Literary Museum's (Eesti Kirjandusmuuseum) council announced a competitive process aimed at finding a new director. The hope is to fill the post by June 1, ERR's culture portal reports.

Among other things, the director's tasks are to transform the museum into a modern scientific and institution of memory, whose role is to make sense of the connections between the humanities and society, to preserve and study Estonian cultural heritage and to be one of the leaders in humanities research and digital humanities in Estonia.

The council expects that the new director will need to know a lot about Estonian cultural history and have experience in international research and development and will be able to implement his or her ideas, inspire and lead the team, organize the organization's work efficiently and purposefully, and plan and manage budgets. More detailed info can be found on the website.

Urmas Sutrop, the former director, ended his five-year contract on June 30 last year, with Martin Eessalu Ministry of Education and Research adviser, has been working as an interim director since then. The new appointee will take office on July 1, 2021.

