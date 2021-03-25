Tallinn aiming to become climate neutral by 2050

Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn has unveiled a climate strategy with the goal of making the capital climate neutral by 2050. The city is now seeking citizens' feedback until April 7.

The strategy aims to develop a model of community-based renewable energy cooperatives, promote bicycle traffic, improve the accessibility of public transport, and support the complete reconstruction of apartment buildings, considering the requirements of energy efficiency.

In close cooperation with the private sector, it is planned to expand the district heating network, develop the district cooling network, and apply the principles of circular economy in energy production.

The plan will fulfil the green revolution sub-objective of the long-term development strategy "Tallinn 2035". By making changes in energy economics, transportation and construction, Tallinn aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared to 2007, and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Adapting to climate also has an important role in the strategy. The use of nature-based solutions in urban planning, improving the ability to respond to weather-related risks and comprehensive communication provide the fertile ground for tackling unavoidable climate change in the urban environment.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said the strategy is a logical step towards a better and cleaner future.

"A green revolution is only possible if changes in different areas take place at the same time and in synergy. That is why we have prepared a Climate Strategy that brings the development plans and activities of different areas of the city in line," said Kõlvart.

The City of Tartu is seeking to reduce CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030.

The Climate Strategy can be found on the website in Estonian at https://www.tallinn.ee/est/strateegia/Kliimakava

On Wednesday, March 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a webinar on the climate plan will take place, where you can discuss and provide feedback on the climate strategy.

You can register to participate at: https://forms.office.com/r/ppECHmVMvT.

The city is welcoming citizens' feedback on the climate strategy until April 7 at rohepoore@tallinnlv.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

