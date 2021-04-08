Kiik appoints vaccination project manager

A project manager will be appointed to coordinate Estonia's coronavirus vaccination plan, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has said.

"Due to the growing quantities of vaccines and unstable delivery schedules, I will appoint a separate vaccination project manager in the near future," Kiik wrote on social media on Thursday.

"In the light of unstable delivery schedules and rapidly changing information, it is important that we can open vaccination centers across Estonia and, if necessary, redirect vaccines according to coverage indicators and demand. We have had several discussions with healthcare managers, government agencies and the private sector. "

Kiik said in April the focus will still be on vaccinating risk groups and the elderly and this will mostly be undertaken by family doctors' center.

The government is still aiming to give every person who wants a vaccine at least one dose in May and June. The focus during the summer months will be on administering second doses.

Nearly one million doses of vaccine are expected in Estonia during the second quarter, and deliveries will increase further in the third quarter.

