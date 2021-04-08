Kiik appoints vaccination project manager

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A project manager will be appointed to coordinate Estonia's coronavirus vaccination plan, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has said.

"Due to the growing quantities of vaccines and unstable delivery schedules, I will appoint a separate vaccination project manager in the near future," Kiik wrote on social media on Thursday. 

"In the light of unstable delivery schedules and rapidly changing information, it is important that we can open vaccination centers across Estonia and, if necessary, redirect vaccines according to coverage indicators and demand. We have had several discussions with healthcare managers, government agencies and the private sector. "

Kiik said in April the focus will still be on vaccinating risk groups and the elderly and this will mostly be undertaken by family doctors' center.

The government is still aiming to give every person who wants a vaccine at least one dose in May and June. The focus during the summer months will be on administering second doses.

Nearly one million doses of vaccine are expected in Estonia during the second quarter, and deliveries will increase further in the third quarter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:19

Estonian chess Grandmaster claims nearly $500,000 in poker tournament

13:53

Estonian national biathlon team announces head coach contest

13:25

Kiik appoints vaccination project manager

12:54

Tallinn final-year students can take COVID-19 test before national exams

12:50

Kallas: I deem it necessary to create a medical staff reserve

12:28

Saaremaa municipality planning €125,000 Bellingshausen monument

11:54

Government launches new coronavirus traffic light scheme

11:52

Bureau responsible for frontline vaccination lists is classified

11:16

UT rector: AstraZeneca could still be administered to those who want it

10:49

Wise co-founder: Estonia needs changes in political landscape to improve

10:44

Health Board: 757 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:23

Thousands of AstraZeneca doses have not been used in Estonia

09:54

Electricity had biggest impact on consumer price index in March

09:48

Kallas presents coronavirus danger level traffic light system

09:22

Paper: Regular flights at Tartu Airport not expected to return before 2022

08:50

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds seeking singing revolution memories

08:23

Social ministry official: We will not rush to change tactics

07.04

Estonia suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s Updated

07.04

Kiik: 1 million vaccine doses expected in coming months

07.04

New cycle path to connect Tallinn city center and Lasnamäe

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: