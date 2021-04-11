National defense camps to be bigger than previously

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
National defense camp. Source: ERR
News

The Defense League will be tasked with organizing national defense camps for students starting from next year. The camps will be bigger and last for two and a half days. While most national defense teachers are also members of the Defense League, NGOs currently in charge of organizing camps will likely find themselves out of work.

The field camp is the most attractive part of national defense education. The camps are currently organized by various parties, including nonprofits, the Defense League, National Defense Academy. The camps can last anything from a few days to a full week, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Ministry of Defense pays for the camps through the Defense Resources Board. The sum for this year is €460,000.

"Whether a camp lasts two days or four makes a major difference in expenses," said Anu Rannaveski, head of the military service department of the ministry.

The ministry will change the current system next year. The field camps will be organized by the Defense League as the ministry is not happy about what is happening in some of the camps.

"We need to ask whether all of these activities should be covered from the national defense budget. /…/ They vary from paintball to dinner parties," Rannaveski explained.

The camps are the responsibility of the Defense Resources Board while its officials do not manage to inspect all the camps.

"The board carries out odd inspections. They cannot inspect all camps as there are a lot of them – we have almost 6,000 kids every year," Rannaveski said.

The Defense League has a plan for national defense camps and is currently working on curricula. National defense teachers will continue to work in the camps.

"Over half of the people currently in charge of the camps are Defense League members. The role of national defense teachers is not going anywhere," said Brig. Gen. Riho Ühtegi, commander of the Defense League.

Indeed – most national defense teachers are Defense League members. What will change is the role of NGOs currently in charge of organizing most camps.

"We have a universal structure – the camps will last two and a half days plus shooting training for which there will be separate outings. The camps will be bigger than they are currently," Ühtegi said.

"As concerns these NGOs, there is little to be done. The ministry is free to pick service providers," he added.

National defense education is among the three most popular subjects among students, information from the Ministry of Education and Research suggests.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:07

National defense camps to be bigger than previously

09:38

Behavioral scientist: Vaccination affected by socioeconomic background

09:04

Mart Helme to establish Riigikogu support group for Estonia leaving the EU

10.04

Defense minister: Estonia is ready to increase its defense readiness

10.04

Tartu begins collecting participative budget 2022 ideas

10.04

Port of Tallinn launches competition to name new bridge

10.04

Mihkelson: Phone call between Estonia, Russia marks clear step forward

10.04

Spanish FM visits Estonia marking diplomatic relations centenary

10.04

Tallinn to join European Green City Accord

10.04

Estonian house and rent prices more than doubled since 2010

10.04

Court hands shock imprisonment to customs official for bribe-taking

10.04

Health Board: 639 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

10.04

Estonian president, ministers send condolences after death of Prince Philip

10.04

Estonia, Russia discuss Ukraine, regional cooperation, border ratification

10.04

Police to disperse protesters at Toompea Updated

10.04

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia: April 12-18

09.04

Coronavirus level in wastewater remains high but shows signs of decline

09.04

Estonian films postpone premiers until summer

09.04

Employees and students dismayed at Centre for Arts closure

09.04

PPA: Private parties are a cause for concern

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: