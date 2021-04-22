Baltic states report recent increase in information and cyber attacks

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania released a joint statement on Thursday saying there has been an increase in information and cyber attacks against politicians and EU countries in recent weeks.

The statement, posted on Twitter, said there has been an increase in information attacks against politicians in all three countries.

"These attacks were meant to spread false information, discredit Russian opposition and undermine Baltic politicians' support for it," the statement said.

Additionally, these attacks have been aimed at European countries "undercutting their support for democratic processes in Belarus and Russia and their efforts to push de-escalation along Ukraine's borders".

