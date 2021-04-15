Baltic foreign ministers on 'solidarity' visit to Ukraine

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Baltic foreign minister at Vilnius Airport (April 15, 2021) before an official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine. Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

The Baltic states foreign ministers will visit Kyiv on Thursday in a show of solidarity and to get a thorough understanding of the Russian military build-up on Ukraine's eastern border.

A spokesperson for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday the ministers were invited to Kyiv by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"The purpose of the visit is to confirm Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's solidarity with Ukraine in the context of the destabilizing activities of the Russian Federation, to show support to Ukraine and to get a thorough overview of the situation," the spokesperson said.

The ministers will discuss practical steps to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, strengthen security cooperation and promote the country's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics tweeted a picture of the ministers at Vilnius Airport on Thursday morning, writing the visit will show "support and solidarity with Ukraine".

In recent weeks, Russia has mobilized a large number of troops on the border between Ukraine and occupied Crimea, which has increased concerns about a possible new conflict.

The U.S. estimates there are now at least as many troops on Ukraine's eastern border as there were in 2014 at the beginning of the occupation of Crimea.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:04

Estonia halts use of Janssen vaccine awaiting EMA decision

11:41

Social Democratic Party chair on NETS: EKRE caused pseudo-problem

11:18

AK: Estonia, US, NATO to leave Afghanistan as one

11:17

Former Olympic champ Andrus Veerpalu hit with two-year ban

10:52

Hospitals have begun to close coronavirus wards

10:36

Health Board: 572 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, seven deaths

10:25

Chinese Embassy advert in Estonian paper denounces Uighur genocide claims

09:55

Foreign minister: Arctic issues vital concern for Estonia

09:19

Border control on trains coming from Russia could move to Ülemiste terminal

08:59

Law axing obligation to pass exams to graduate high school passes Riigikogu

08:53

Baltic foreign ministers on 'solidarity' visit to Ukraine

08:31

Supplementary state budget passes Riigikogu vote

14.04

National Museum partly relocating to Tallinn with temporary exhibitions

14.04

Long-running Tartu cinema shuts up shop forever

14.04

Tallinn Music Week postponed to autumn

14.04

Ice hockey national team to participate in international tournament

14.04

Estonia planning to send over 40 athletes to Tokyo Olympic Games

14.04

Health Board: We are still on threat level red

14.04

EKRE leader: We can find compromise on police powers legislation

14.04

Estonia to receive additional 150,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: