Liimets expresses concern over military escalation in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine in a phone call with the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday.

Liimets tweeted she had reconfirmed Estonia's support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty".

In my phone call with @DmytroKuleba today I expressed concern over military escalation in and around #Ukraine, reconfirmed #Estonia's support for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine as well for its Euro-Atlantic aspirations. — Eva-Maria Liimets (@eliimets) April 8, 2021

Kuleba wrote on social media that Ukraine deeply appreciates Estonia's support.

Russia's escalating actions & statements undermining peace process were in focus of my call with @eliimets. Estonia stands by Ukraine, & we deeply appreciate it. Ready to work together at the UN, OSCE, other organizations to consolidate effective international support of Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 8, 2021

Lithuania's national broadcaster LRT published an overview of the situation in Ukraine which can be read here.

