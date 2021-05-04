Priit Sibul appointed new Isamaa representative on ERR supervisory board

Priit Sibul. Source: ERR
Isamaa Riigikogu group chair Priit Sibul has been appointed to the supervisory board of public broadcaster ERR, replacing the outgoing Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits.

Sibul, whose party is in opposition at the Riigikogu, was appiinted by parliament, receiving 90 votes in favor at the 101-seat chamber.

Ladõnskaja-Kubits had stepped down from the post ahead of the end of her term.

ERR's supervisory board contains one representative from each political party represented at the Riigikogu – currently five – along with four independent experts.

The board, distinct from the management board headed up by current ERR chief Erik Roose, is tasked mainly with ensuring balance and independence at the broadcaster, which was formed by legislative act in 2007 with the merger of the formerly-separate ETV and Estonian Radio.

Other public bodies have similar supervisory boards.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

