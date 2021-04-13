Priit Sibul replacing Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits on ERR supervisory board

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits (Isamaa). Source: Margarita Mironova/ERR
Isamaa MP Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits is stepping down from her post on the supervisory board at public broadcaster ERR. Ladõnskaja-Kubits will be replaced by the party's Riigikogu group chair, Priit Sibul.

"Today's meeting of the ERR supervisory board was the last for me as a member," Ladõnskaja-Kubits wrote on her social media account Tuesday, she wrote, going on to say that the swap was part of a prior agreement where Sibul was to serve for the second half of the four-year term, which began in 2019.

"My time on the supervisory board is now over and I am passing the baton on to Priit in good faith," she added, noting that her desire to join the board in the first place arose from the political climate at the time.

Ladõnskaja-Kubits' party entered into a coalition with Center and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in late April 2019; Ladõnskaja-Kubits has long been identified as on the left of what is generally a conservative party, departing from the mainstream party line on, for instance, the holding of a now-scrapped national referendum on the definition of marriage.

"Two years ago the political situation was complex. Take the future of ETV+, for instance. I knew that I had to be on the supervisory board," she added.

ETV+ is the public broadcaster's Russian-language TV channel; Ladõnskaja-Kubits hails from Tallinn's native Russian-speaking community.

ERR's supervisory board, as distinct from the management board, is aimed at ensuring balance and neutrality, among other tasks, and comprises representatives of all elected political parties – currently five – along with three independent, non-political experts.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Priit Sibul replacing Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits on ERR supervisory board

