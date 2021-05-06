Tartu's Dorpat Conference Center to become 24-hour gym

A 24-hour gym will replace the Dorpat Conference Center in Tartu from September, Estiko Grupp has said.

Before the pandemic, the nine-hall conference center on the fourth floor of Tasku Center was visited by an average of 100,000 people a year, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

Kristo Sel, head of Estiko Group, said the reason for closing the conference center was the coronavirus crisis as the center has been empty for almost a year.

Sel said, among the reasons for closing the center, is that the company does not believe conference tourism will recover quickly.

