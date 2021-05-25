Singer and actor Tõnu Kilgas dies

Tõnu Kilgas Source: Ülo Josing
Beloved actor and singer Tõnu Kilgas died on Tuesday at the age of 66.

Kilgas was born on August 13, 1954 in Tartu. His parents were actors at the Vanemuine Theater in that city.

Kilgas graduated from the Heino Eller Music School, majoring in choir conducting. From 1976-1984, he worked at the Vanemuine Theater.

"I wanted to go to the Theater Academy, but I was re-directed to the Vanemuine, I had to be there for a certain amount of time," he once said of his career choice.

From 1984 to 2001, Kilgas worked at the Estonian National Theater. Later, he worked in the Old Town Studio and continued as a freelancer. He also performed on TV and radio.

Among others appearances, he has played in films "Stereo", "A Person Who Didn't Exist" "Peace Street and "These Old Love Letters".

In 2020, Tõnu Kilgas announced (link in Estonian) he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Gallery of Tõnu Kilgas:

Editor: Roberta Vaino

