Tallinn Music Week 2021 Conference topics, speakers revealed

The Creative Impact Conference, taking place within the international music and city festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) on October 1-2, 2021, will focus on the importance of a strong local music ecosystem as well as solid global networks.

Taking place at the Nordic Hotel Forum and techno club HALL, the upcoming event addresses new business models, nighttime economy, music and politics, and the connection points to gaming, film, tech, and design in its key topics.

In August 2021, Estonia will celebrate its 30th anniversary of regaining independence and to celebrate the occasion, TMW will look back in history into the roots of the Singing Revolution and music as a tool for social change.

TMW announced a collaboration with Live DMA, the European Network for live music associations. The collaboration marks a great opportunity to reinforce European connections and put forward the importance of cooperation to support local music scenes.

TMW founder Helen Sildna said that the cross roads between local and global is exactly where the conversations will start at the upcoming conference.

"Think Global, Act Local'' is a phrase we all know, but the year of interruption has added a new layer of meaning," she said. "The pandemic put a spotlight on some of the blind spots of our industry, as well as a society as a whole. Yet, never in my life have I witnessed such courage, resourcefulness, professionalism and optimism, as over the last year in music and culture. We'll celebrate the return of live concerts by spreading music across Tallinn and bringing the conference to Club HALL, as well as to the beloved Nordic Hotel Forum. Let's kick-start a successful and sustainable season for music! "

TMW 2021 key topics:

Think Global, Act Local

Support your local music scene – live will rise!

Nighttime culture

From Baltics to Balkans and from Nordics to Russia

Global business, local roots

The sound of "glocal"

Reshaping the Music Industry

Megatrends: future work, education and economic patterns

New business models: from song management to digital services

Sync and connect: film, gaming, tech and design

Health and Safety

The digital turn – the consumer takes it all

Music and Politics

City policies: between restriction and promise

Music shaping social change – 30 years of Estonian independence

Sustainable development:

TMW for SDGs: https://tmw.ee/sustainable-development-goals

First set of speakers (in alphabetical order):

Audrey Guerre (FR), Coordinator at Live DMA

Brooke Wentz (US), Founder of Seven Seas Music and The Rights Workshop

Dan Koplowitz (US), Owner of Friendly Fire Licencing

Elena Natale (EE), Co-founder of Club HALL

Henri Roosipõld (EE), Founder of Live Music Estonia

Heather Gibson (CA), Executive Producer of Popular Music at Canada's National Arts Centre, founder of #CanadaPerforms

Howie B (UK), musician and producer

Jamie Ford (UK), Founder of Honeymooner

Joanne Croxford (UK), wellness and diversity expert

Kaisa Rönkkö (FI), Executive Director of Music Finland

Kalle Lundgren Smith (SE), Co-founder of Pitch & Smith

Login Kochishki (ML), Goalkeeper at Password Production

Maarit Kangron (EE), Chief Executive Producer of Eesti Kontsert

Marc Brown (SE), Founder of Byta

Mark Dieler (LV), Co-founder of Cindy & Kate, the informal network of Baltic grassroot cultural venues

Mirik Milan (NL), Co-founder of VibeLab, former Night Mayor of Amsterdam

Nikita Lavrinenko (DE), Agent and Partner at PlayBook Artists

Scott Lavender (FI), Head of Touring in Finland & Baltics at Live Nation

Seiya Matsumiya (JP), Founder & Producer at Black Cat White Cat

Thomas Golubić (US), Music supervisor, Co-founder of Guild of Music Supervisors

As a partner festival of the global initiative Keychange, TMW aims at gender-balanced representation throughout the festival's line-up as well as in tackling the structural inequality in the music industry.

TMW 2021 takes place in a hybrid format and in line with the rules for public events, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

TMW 2021 PRO Pass at €150 and DigiPRO Pass at €50 are on sale at shop.tmw.ee. Telia Estonia clients receive a 20 percent discount on presale passes and tickets.

The festival is presented by Telia Estonia.

The festival is organized by Shiftworks with various partners and co-organizers. The conference program is organized in collaboration with the Estonian music development center and export office Music Estonia. The main supporter of the festival is Nordic Hotel Forum.

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Cultural Endowment, the Tallinn City Culture Department and the Tallinn City Enterprise Department.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!