President to hand out state decorations on Friday

President Kersti Kaljulaid will hold a ceremony to hand over state decorations in Kadriorg on Friday. The ceremony was initially postponed due to coronavirus restrictions implemented in February.

During the event "Estonia thanks", Kaljulaid will present state decorations to people whose commitment to their work and community has made Estonian life better, the president's office said on Tuesday.

This year, the president recognized the contribution of 152 people with decoration. The event will take place this Friday as an open-air event.

The number of 152 decorations awarded this year is somewhat higher than in previous years of Kaljulaid's time as president. There are dozens of cultural figures among the winners, every tenth recipient of the decoration is an active scientist, and there are also several people involved in sports.

