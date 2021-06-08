Prime minister calls for review of 'tax dogmas'

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in a Vikerraadio studio. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia should subject the existing tax dogmas, meaning what we tax at present and what we wish to tax and how, to a review, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on a radio program of public broadcaster ERR on Tuesday.

Kallas (Reform) said that while we tax working highly, working has changed a lot.

"We all want people to have a job and a living. On the other hand, property is not taxed in that way and we should look at that balance. Digital taxation needs to be looked at in the light of the new OECD agreements. We also need to look at excise duties, or what we want to encourage and what we don't," Kallas said on the "Stuudios on peaminister" program of Vikerraadio station.

Kallas added that she does not want to come up with an idea for a specific tax that would come or go away, but with a comprehensive solution that would also show how it will affect a person's wallet. 

The head of government said that although the Estonian economy grew by 5.4 percent in the first quarter, she does not think that the €60 million worth of budget cuts should be abandoned. She cited the opinion of the Fiscal Council, which has said that the country should save more on costs at a time when the economy is growing and there is a risk of overheating.

"What I say on this news [GDP growth - ed] is that we are not going to review fiscal policy. A lot of money has to go to address the concerns of health care workers," Kallas said, specifically referring to resolving the problem of wage rises for nurses and the purchase of new vaccines.

SDE-initiated debate on link between austerity, poverty to take place Thursday

A discussion of the impact of austerity policy on Estonia's development and the wellbeing of residents, initiated by the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE), will take place in the Riigikogu as a discussion of a matter of significant national importance on Thursday. 

The debate titled "Inequality in Estonia -- can poverty be overcome with cuts?" will start with presentations by Madis Aben, an economic analyst, Mari-Liis Sepper, project manager at the Praxis think tank, Andres Roigas, researcher of creative industry, and MP Riina Sikkut.

"One of the consequences of the Reform Party's long period in power was rising income inequality and peripherization. In the aftermath of the previous crisis, Estonia became one of the most unequal countries in the European Union," Sikkut said according to spokespeople for SDE. 

"We are in a new crisis, and the government, led by the Reform Party, is once again imposing cuts and the ideology of thin state on the society. Decimal places in the budget position and the debt  burden are more important than the coping of those who are weaker and the promises made by the state in the past. There's plenty of subject for parliamentary debate," Sikkut added. 

The former minister of health and labor said there is reason to ask whether there are alternatives to cuts.

"Inequality doesn't go away by itself, but will get worse in times of crisis. To reduce poverty and inequalities, we need to take decisions that even out the differences. We need to build a stronger society that has more solidarity," Sikkut said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Prime minister calls for review of 'tax dogmas'

18:51

British, French military top brass get Spring Storm overview

18:10

Kalle Koop: Looks like the government finds Estonia too safe

17:53

Tallinn-Stockholm can sail from Friday but Tallink remains cautious

17:23

Tallinn rent discount continues until August

16:51

Prosecutor appeals former IT minister domestic abuse acquittal

16:24

Solar eclipse visible in Estonia Thursday afternoon

15:58

State exams still play important role when entering universities

15:33

Old Baskin Theater finally granted requested subsidy

14:54

Government green-lights Latvia football clash in front of 1,000 people

14:43

No-confidence motion in defense minister fails Riigikogu vote Updated

14:30

Toomas Sildam: Tax reform debate and local elections

13:53

Estonia's coronavirus risk level falls from high to medium

13:46

Minister: Bar opening time restrictions will be lifted on Friday

13:27

Daily: Kallas sees Center too tainted to put up viable president candidate

12:54

Finance ministry wants to reduce cash-in-hand wages on building sites

12:23

Orchid rediscovered on Saaremaa after 120 years

11:49

Maternity wards still restricting access to fathers

11:11

Finance minister: OECD meddling in tax policy bad for small countries

10:47

Health Board: 86 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: