Estonia planning to send assistance to Lithuanian-Belarusian border

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
PPA lettering (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia is planning to send additional "officials and equipment" to Lithuania to help control the country's eastern border after a recent increase in migrants trying to cross the EU's eastern border.

Estonia will send assistance through the European Union border guard agency Frontex. The plan must be approved by the government on Tuesday (June 22).  

"The European Border and Coast Guard Agency has indeed turned to the member states, including Estonia, to involve additional support in guarding the Lithuanian border. Support was requested in the form of additional officials and equipment, which Estonia, among others, is offering to Lithuania," Helen Neider-Veerme, head of the office for international cooperation at the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, told ERR on Monday.

She said more detail could not be given at this time due to security reasons.

Neider-Veerme said Frontex constantly monitors the situation on the EU's borders and is ready to send additional officials or equipment to each member state if the situation changes. 

There has been a big increase in the number of migrants trying to illegally enter the EU via the Lithuanian border from Belarus. Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko previously said he would no longer stop "drugs and migrants" after sanctions were placed on the country following the forced grounding of a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight in Minsk.

Lithuania's officials have alleged that Belarusian officers are complicit in facilitating the crossings.

National broadcaster LRT reported that, so far this year, 405 people have arrived in Lithuania over the border compared to 81 last year, 46 in 2019 and 104 in 2018. It has been reported that most people are from Iraq and Lithuania has opened a new refugee camp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:24

Court: EKRE must apologize to Indrek Tarand

10:10

AK: Lifted restrictions not yet led to more arrivals from Russia, Finland

09:51

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index rose by 6.6 percent

09:23

Party ratings: Support for Reform falls to lowest since 2019

09:02

Kontaveit Eastbourne round one encounter rained off

08:55

Estonia planning to send assistance to Lithuanian-Belarusian border

08:34

Kaia Kanepi pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

08:25

More heat records broken on Monday

21.06

Kontaveit rises two places in WTA rankings

21.06

Audit office: KredEx loan refusals not adequately explained to applicants

21.06

Estonian master's thesis on ferry sinking in spotlight in Sweden

21.06

Police raid finds one of largest cannabis hauls of recent years

21.06

Perling to stay with Isamaa after leadership defeat

21.06

96,750 coronavirus vaccine doses due in Estonia this week

21.06

Gallery: Choir music awards

21.06

Police officer injured after dangerous driver's central Tallinn rampage

21.06

Riigikogu parties looking for solution to filibustering

21.06

Isamaa leader: No fear about EKRE ahead of local elections

21.06

Child suicides reached record levels last year

21.06

UK paper: Tallinn online gaming firm one of several exploiting loopholes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: