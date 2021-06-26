Four people detained after crossing border illegally

News
Estonian border. Source: ERR
News

Border guards detained four people suspected of illegally crossing the border in Setomaa Municipality on Friday evening, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported.

Two men, a woman and a child were found moving in the border zone at around 7 p.m. Preliminary information suggests they are from Iraq.

They were taken to the Koidula Border Point after being looked over by an ambulance crew.

Additional forces have been deployed to patrol the area and find signs of other illegal crossings, Ottomar Virk, head of field operations for PPA South, said.

"Past experience suggests that one attempt could be followed by others, which is why we have ramped up our resources in the area," he explained.

The PPA is using additional border guards with service dogs and drones. Additional police patrols have been dispatched to keep an eye on smaller roads and check vehicles.

Virk added that migration pressure on the Lithuanian border and European football championships in Russia led the authorities to conclude that illegal border crossing attempts could become more frequent.

Circumstances, including how the Iraqis reached the border, why they sought to enter Estonia and where they were ultimately headed will be ascertained in the course of an investigation.

Five cases of illegal migration were registered in Estonia in 2020.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

