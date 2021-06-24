Health Board: 18 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A social distancing sign at Pärnu beach. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
News

Eighteen new coronavirus cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

In total, 1,920 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 0.9 percent. The 14-day infection rate has fallen to 40.18 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were eight new cases in Harju County, two in Ida-Viru County and one each in Jõgeva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Tartu and Viljandi counties. Three cases had no information in the population register.

Forty-two patients are being treated in hospitals and three new cases were opened during the last day. The average age of a patient is 66.

126 vaccinations were administered on Wednesday, which was a national holiday. In total 548,967 people have been vaccinated and 409,571 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:40

Health Board: 18 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:18

Kaljulaid: By protecting ourselves, we help Estonia as a whole

23.06

Kontaveit beats world number seven to reach Eastbourne quarter finals

23.06

Gallery: Britain's Red Arrows wow Tallinn with Victory Day display

23.06

All-time June temperature record of 34.6C posted in Narva

23.06

Health Board recommends caution in bathing at three Estonian beaches

23.06

Estonia joins several other EU nations in condemning Hungary LGBT+ stance Updated

23.06

Gallery: Storm and downpour reaches Tallinn

23.06

Coronavirus risk level falls to lowest indicator, Green

23.06

Kontaveit through to round two at Eastbourne

23.06

Gallery: Nearly 800 take part in Paide Victory Day parade

23.06

Health Board: 25 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

23.06

Gallery: Flag raised in Paide Victory Day morning

22.06

Tõnis Saarts: The fading of Isamaa?

22.06

NATO planes scrambled eight times last week in response to Russia flights

22.06

Estonian, allied aircraft to fly over Victory Day parade Wednesday

22.06

Spa center files legal action over COVID-19 restrictions

22.06

Lutsar: To coexist with coronavirus, vaccination must increase

22.06

Estonia's bid for Arctic Council observer status unsuccessful

22.06

Weather service issues level two heat, storm, fire warning

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: