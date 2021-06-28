Walk-in vaccinations popular in Lasnamäe mall on Monday

There was high interest in walk-in, without pre-registration, coronavirus vaccinations in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district on Monday, the first time shopping mall vaccination has been trialed in Estonia.

While 50 doses of Janssen had originally been allocated for the week at Lasnamäe Centrum, demand outstripped supply. The vaccines were administered by the Confido clinic in the mall.

Risto Laur, a member of the board of Confido, said the 50 doses ran out quickly. He assured ERR that people could still receive a vaccination later in the week and there is no shortage of vaccines.

"The interest was pleasantly high. At 10 in the morning, when the clinic opened, there was already a queue behind the door, it took little time to serve it," Laur told ERR.

He said if people do not mind waiting they will be able to get a dose on the spot, if not they can register for an appointment at the shopping center if they want to.

He added, as much as resources allow for it, the center will continue to provide vaccines.

"If there really were to be 100 or 200 people in the queue, it would be difficult, but if we are talking about a smaller queue, then I think we can do well," Laur added.

