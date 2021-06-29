Tallinn Hospital procurement completed without contract

A rendition of Tallinn Hospital. Source: ERR
It appears from the public procurement register that the design procurement of Tallinn Hospital, costing €11 million, has been completed without a contract.

The procurement was first announced in March this year but was canceled and then re-announced in April due to the potential risk of conflict of interest. The results of the procurement were meant to be announced at the end of June.

However, a note has now appeared in the public procurement register that the procurement was terminated without a contract. Sections 49 and 116 of the Public Procurement Act are cited as the basis for rejecting all tenders.

Tallinn City Chancellor Kairi Vaher told ERR that the tender received eight offers, five of which did not meet the conditions and three that significantly exceeded the expected cost of €11 million.

Vaher said that a new tender will be announced in a week.

The estimated total cost of the hospital is €520 million. Of this, the planned cost of planning, design and construction is €450 million and the investment in equipment is €70 million. In total, the estimated gross area of ​​the proposed hospital is 127,000 square meters.

With the construction of Tallinn Hospital, it is planned to build a new modern medical city near Lasnamäe near the Song Festival Grounds instead of the current depreciated hospital buildings of East and West Tallinn Central Hospitals.

Tallinn Hospital will be built in cooperation between the state and the city. According to the plan, the hospital should be completed in 2027.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

